Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins agrees to a 4-year deal with the Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has agreed to a four-year, $110 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. Agent David Mulugheta says $84.75 million of that will be guaranteed. Wilkins can sign the contract Wednesday when the new league year begins. Wilkins is one of the NFL’s top run stoppers. He set a league record in 2022 for his position with 98 tackles. Wilkins also had nine sacks last season.

