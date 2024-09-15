Defensive scores by Valdes, Ollendieck spark Indiana State’s 24-13 win over Dayton

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jorge Valdes and Garret Ollendieck scored defensive touchdowns, Indiana State held Dayton scoreless into the fourth quarter and the Sycamores defeated the Flyers 24-13. Indiana State had one first down and 18 total yards in the first half but led 14-0 after Valdes returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown and Ollendieck scored on a 12-yard fumble return. Indiana State’s only offensive touchdown was a 23-yard run by Lance Rees on a 4th-and-1 play in the third quarter. The drive was only 32 yards after a 15-yard punt return by Rashad Rochelle. Indiana State was outgained 326-92 in total yards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.