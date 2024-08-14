Defensive end Darris Smith to miss season for No. 11 Missouri after hurting his knee in practice

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Defensive end Darris Smith will miss the season for No. 11 Missouri after hurting his knee in practice. Smith transferred to Missouri from Southeastern Conference rival Georgia, where he appeared in 16 games over his first two seasons. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound pass rusher was competing for a starting job with Michigan State transfer Zion Young. He did not redshirt at Georgia, so Smith will still have two years of eligibility remaining. The Tigers open the season on Aug. 29 against Murray State.

