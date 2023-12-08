Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale hopes to stay with the Giants next season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale downplayed a report that his relationship with New York Giants coach Brian Daboll has soured this season. He says he hopes to be back with the team in 2024. Speaking for the first time since NFL insider Jay Glazer reported roughly two weeks ago that there was tension between the two, Martindale said Friday the only thing that has changed is the Giants’ record. New York is 4-8 heading into Monday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers (6-6). In Daboll’s first season, the Giants were 7-4-1 after 12 games en route earning a playoff berth.

