Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and the New York Giants part ways

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and the New York Giants have parted ways after coach Brian Daboll fired two of his most trusted assistant coaches. The Giants announced the separation on Wednesday after more than a day of talks on how to work around the final year of Martindale’s contract. He was supposed to earn in the neighborhood of $3 million in 2024. No details of the split were released. The departure of Martindale means Daboll has to replace two coordinators and four assistants in the wake of a disappointing 6-11 season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.