Defenseman Torey Krug injured his right foot while training for the coming season, Blues say

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues say defenseman Torey Krug injured his right foot while training for the coming NHL season. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the injury Tuesday. The Blues did not reveal how long they expected the 32-year-old to be sidelined. They said Krug is expected to be reevaluated Oct. 1. The injury is a pre-training camp blow to St. Louis amid the team’s efforts to return to the playoffs following a rare down season. Krug is going into his fourth season with the Blues since signing a seven-year, $45.5 million contract in 2020.

