Defenseman Mikey Anderson signs 8-year extension with Kings

By The Associated Press
Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37) passes the puck around Los Angeles Kings' Mikey Anderson (44) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B DeBlaker]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Defenseman Mikey Anderson has signed an eight-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings. The extension lasts through the 2030-31 season and has an average annual value of $4.125 million. Anderson has appeared in all 55 games for the Kings this season and has career highs in 11 assists (11) and 13 points. Anderson was a fourth-round selection by the Kings in the 2017 draft. Anderson was a fourth-round selection by the Kings in the 2017 draft. After two seasons of playing collegiately at Minnesota-Duluth, he made his NHL debut with the Kings in February 2020.

