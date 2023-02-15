Defenseman Mikey Anderson signs 8-year extension with Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Defenseman Mikey Anderson has signed an eight-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings. The extension lasts through the 2030-31 season and has an average annual value of $4.125 million. Anderson has appeared in all 55 games for the Kings this season and has career highs in 11 assists (11) and 13 points. Anderson was a fourth-round selection by the Kings in the 2017 draft. Anderson was a fourth-round selection by the Kings in the 2017 draft. After two seasons of playing collegiately at Minnesota-Duluth, he made his NHL debut with the Kings in February 2020.

