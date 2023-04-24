Defenseman Justin Braun retires after playing 13 NHL seasons

TORONTO (AP) — Defenseman Justin Braun has decided to retire at age 36 after 13 NHL seasons. The NHL Alumni Association announced Braun’s retirement a week and a half after he played in Philadelphia’s season finale. Braun skated in 961 regular-season and playoff games with the San Jose Sharks, Flyers and New York Rangers. He was a key player for the Sharks when they reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2016. Braun also helped the Rangers make the Eastern Conference final last year. The Minnesota native finished with 199 career points during the regular season and 16 more in the playoffs.

