Defense, special teams secure Marist’s 19-10 win over Presbyterian

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Rechee Smith’s 48-yard interception return for a score gave Marist the lead for good and its defense and special teams units all but gave its offense the week off in a 19-10 win over Presbyterian. Smith’s interception of Tyler Wesley occurred with 59 seconds before intermission and gave Marist a 14-10 lead. The Blue Hose took a 7-0 lead when Nigel Brown ran it in from the 2 on the opening drive. Amin Woods ran for 111 yards on 27 carries for Marist.T yler Wesley threw for 204 yards for Presbyterian.

