Defense, special teams power Bucknell in 38-35 2OT win over Lehigh

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Gavin Willis recovered a fumble in the second overtime period, Bucknell scored on a kickoff return and an interception return, and the Bison defeated Lehigh 38-35 in a Patriotic League opener. After the teams traded touchdowns in overtime, Matt Schearer hit a 42-yard field goal to give Bucknell a 38-35 lead in the second series. Bucknell’s Brad Jamison forced a fumble by Luke Yoder and Willis recovered to give the Bison the win. It was Yoder’s second lost fumble of the game. Bucknell’s TJ Cadden returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and Aaron Davis’ 79-yard interception return gave Bucknell its only lead of regulation, 28-21 with about 6 minutes left.

