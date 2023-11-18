Defense leads way as Gardner-Webb tops Charleston Southern 34-10 to earn Big South-OVC

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Brown ran for 147 yards and a touchdown and the defense dominated the second half to lift Gardner-Webb to a 34-10 win over Charleston Southern to clinch a berth in the FCS playoffs. The Runnin’ Bulldogs tied for the Big South-OVC title but beat co-champion UT Martin 38-34 on Oct. 28. Two field goals and the first of Brendan Jackson’s 1-yard touchdown runs gave Gardner-Webb a 13-0 lead after one quarter. TJ Ruff scored on an 8-yard run and the Buccaneers pulled with 13-10 at halftime. Charleston Southern had 107 of their 248 yards in the second quarter. The Bucs had 81 yards after the break and punted six times after the field goal before giving the ball up on downs on their last two possessions.

