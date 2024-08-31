Defense leads way as Duke beats Elon 26-3 in its first game under Manny Diaz

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jaquez Moore, Jeremiah Hasley and Eli Pancol scored short touchdowns while Duke’s defense racked up eight sacks as the Blue Devils beat Elon 26-3 on Friday night in their first game under Manny Diaz. The Blue Devils had three sacks in the first two possessions and five by halftime. Elon, a Championship Subdivision program chasing its first win against a Bowl Subdivision foe, finished with 140 total yards. Maalik Murphy had TD throws to Hasley and Pancol in his Duke debut after transferring from Texas.

