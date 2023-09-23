Defense leads No. 18 Duke over UConn 41-7 in first road test of the season

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for 248 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score as No. 18 Duke routed UConn 41-7 in the Blue Devils’ first road game of the season. Duke held UConn to just 32 yards in the first half and 203 yards overall. The Huskies’ only score came with 12 seconds left in the game. Duke led 27-0 at halftime. Duke’s DeWayne Carter put an exclamation point on the win with a 27-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the third quarter.

