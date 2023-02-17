Defense helps No. 2 Indiana women down No. 12 Michigan 68-52

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 27 points and No. 2 Indiana forced 21 turnovers to beat No. 12 Michigan 68-52 for its ninth victory over a ranked team this season. Indiana went scoreless for the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, but an 11-0 run by Michigan only cut the deficit to 11 and the Hoosiers then comfortably closed out the game. Emily Kiser led the Wolverines with 12 points. Chloe Moore-McNeil had 13 points for Indiana, including four 3-pointers.

