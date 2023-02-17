Defense helps No. 2 Indiana women down No. 12 Michigan 68-52

By EVAN GERIKE The Associated Press
Indiana's Grace Berger (34) goes to the basket against Michigan's Emily Kiser (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 27 points and No. 2 Indiana forced 21 turnovers to beat No. 12 Michigan 68-52 for its ninth victory over a ranked team this season. Indiana went scoreless for the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, but an 11-0 run by Michigan only cut the deficit to 11 and the Hoosiers then comfortably closed out the game. Emily Kiser led the Wolverines with 12 points. Chloe Moore-McNeil had 13 points for Indiana, including four 3-pointers.

