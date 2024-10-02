Defense for No. 15 Clemson not playing up to team’s usual standards

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s defense is not playing up to the program’s usual standards. A top-10 defense for much of the past decade led by standouts like linemen Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence II sits 100th in the country. Part of the issue is Clemson’s strong offense, which has put two of the past three games away by halftime and allowed the team’s reserves to finish the game. Another is poor tackling and technique that has allowed opponents to gain big chunks of yards. Linebacker Barrett Carter said the team believes it’s close to its former form when it faces Florida State this week.

