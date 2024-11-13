Defense featuring new coordinator rises to occasion as Colorado chases Big 12 title, playoff spot

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The 18th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes are vastly improved on defense under the direction of new coordinator Robert Livingston. The Buffaloes are allowing 22.6 points a game while blending in six new starters, including five newcomers/transfer portal additions, with two-way standout Travis Hunter. Last season, they allowed nearly two touchdowns more as the Buffaloes finished 4-8. It’s all coming together on both sides of the ball as Colorado remains in the thick of not only a Big 12 title chase but earning a seat at the table in the College Football Playoff. The Buffaloes host Utah this weekend at Folsom Field.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.