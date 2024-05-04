Defending Stanley Cup champion Knights and top-seed Stars set for a not-unexpected Game 7

DALLAS (AP) — There is one more game to go between the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights and the top-seeded Stars. A deciding Game 7 on Sunday night in Dallas. They have split wins at home since the visiting team won each of the first four games. Vegas extended the series to the limit with a 2-0 win in Game 6 on Friday night. This will be the fourth Game 7 in Knights franchise history, the first since 2021 when Pete DeBoer was their coach. DeBoer is 7-0 as a coach in Game 7s, with one for Dallas last year. The winner advances to the second round to play Colorado.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.