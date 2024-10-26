Defending overall champion Lara Gut-Behrami skips season World Cup season opener in Austria

SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — Defending overall champion Lara Gut-Behrami is not starting in the women’s World Cup season-opening giant slalom as she does “not feel 100%.” The Swiss star has suffered from knee problems and missed a week of training recently because of the flu. She took the decision after course inspection shortly before the race. She says “you can not go to the start and feel 90% or have doubts about your health.”

