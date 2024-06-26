Defending national champion South Carolina to play in eight-team Fort Myers Tip-off in November

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Defending national champion South Carolina will take part in the eight-team, Fort Myers Tip-off tournament over Thanksgiving weekend.

The Gamecocks, who at 38-0 became the first undefeated champion in eight seasons, open against Iowa State before taking on Purdue in the second game of the two-game tournament.

The Cyclones went 21-12 last season and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Stanford.

Other teams in the tournament are Virginia Tech, Michigan, Middle Tennessee, Belmont and Davidson. The games take place at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida Southwestern State College.

Five of the participating teams reached the NCAA Tournament last season.

South Carolina opens against the Cyclones on Nov. 28 and finishes against the Boilermakers on Nov. 30.

