Defending national champion South Carolina sells out of season tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is already on its way to leading women’s college basketball in average attendance for an 11th straight season. The program announced Wednesday it had sold out its allotment of more than 13,000 season tickets at its home arena for this season. The facility holds 18,000 and the rest will be sold on a single-game basis. The Gamecocks went 38-0 to become the first undefeated national champions since UConn in 2016. South Carolina averaged 16,067 fans a season ago.

