Defending national champion South Carolina picked to win SEC women’s basketball title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Defending national champion South Carolina is the pick to win the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball championship. Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks return four starters from last season’s undefeated team and has a highly rated recruiting class. The picks released by the SEC were made by a panel of league and national media members. South Carolina was followed by Texas, LSU, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky. Three players tied for preseason player of the year. LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow along with Texas’ Madison Booker all received eight points.

