Defending national champ Michigan, Ohio State dominate Big Ten’s top preseason position honors

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Defending national champion Michigan and 2023 East Division runner-up Ohio State dominated the Big Ten preseason, claiming a total of seven of the 12 top positional honors. A media panel selected the players. It was announced Tuesday as the first of three days of the league’s media days began in Indianapolis. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, receiver Emeka Egbuka, running back TreVeyon Henderson and defensive end JT Tuimoloau joined Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, defensive back Will Johnson and tight end Colston Loveland on the list. Dillon Gabriel, who left Oklahoma for Oregon, was named the league’s top quarterback.

