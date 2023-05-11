Defending Indy 500 champ Marcus Ericsson back at Brickyard, seeking new contract

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Ericsson spent most of his career trying to show he could win races. Now the defending Indianapolis 500 champion and current IndyCar points leader has another goal: proving his newfound success is no fluke. The 32-year-old Swede is making a strong case for a contract extension with Chip Ganassi Racing. He won the season-opening race in St. Petersburg, Florida, and has four straight top-10 finishes. He now returns to Indy with his image plastered all around the city.

