Defending FCS champion South Dakota State gives new head coach Jimmy Rogers 45-7 win in opener

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mark Gronowski threw for one touchdown and passed for another as defending FCS champion South Dakota State defeated Western Oregon 45-7 in a season opener that gave Jimmy Rogers his first head coaching victory. The victory was the 15th in a row — a school record — for the top-ranked Jackrabbits, who return 18 starters. It was 42-0 at halftime with Gronowski compiling all his offense in the first half, hitting Griffin Wilde with a 31-yard pass and rushing for a 6-yard score. Colby Herter and Tucker Large returned interceptions 54 and 64 yards, respectively, for scores. The Jackrabbits made three interceptions.

