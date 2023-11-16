Defending Division II champion Ferris State won’t have coach at playoff game

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Ferris State will play a Division II football playoff game Saturday without its coach. Tony Annese will serve a suspension for players lighting cigars in the locker room after winning a national championship last year. Annese tells WOOD-TV he’s just going to “suck it up and be a big boy.” The Bulldogs play in-state rival Grand Valley State. Annese’s one-game playoff suspension isn’t a surprise. It was announced by the NCAA earlier this year. In addition, Ferris State had to pay cleaning expenses. The McKinney, Texas, school district, where the 2022 championship game was played, has a strict no-tobacco policy.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.