Defending Division II champion Ferris State won’t have coach at playoff game

By The Associated Press
FILE - Ferris State players hoist the NCAA Division II college football championship trophy after defeating Colorado School of Mines 41-14 on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in McKinney, Texas. Defending champion Ferris State will play a Division II football playoff game Saturday without its coach because he has been suspended for players lighting cigars in the locker room after winning the national title last year. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Emil Lippe]

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Ferris State will play a Division II football playoff game Saturday without its coach. Tony Annese will serve a suspension for players lighting cigars in the locker room after winning a national championship last year. Annese tells WOOD-TV he’s just going to “suck it up and be a big boy.” The Bulldogs play in-state rival Grand Valley State. Annese’s one-game playoff suspension isn’t a surprise. It was announced by the NCAA earlier this year. In addition, Ferris State had to pay cleaning expenses. The McKinney, Texas, school district, where the 2022 championship game was played, has a strict no-tobacco policy.

