Defending Cup champion Vegas goes with Thompson in net for Game 1 in Dallas; Stone scores in return

DALLAS (AP) — Logan Thompson made his postseason debut in net for the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of their opening-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars. It is the postseason debut for the 27-year-old Thompson, who has a .926 save percentage and 2.14 goals-against-average in his last 11 games. He starts over Adin Hill, who had a 1.99 GAA and two shutouts over Dallas in the six-game Western Conference Final last year. But he has struggled this season with injuries and inconsistent play. Captain returned after missing 26 games since he lacerated his spleen, and scored a power-play goal 1:23 into the game.

