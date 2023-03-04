Defending Cup champion Joey Logano wins pole in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano qualified Saturday for the pole position in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400. He won the October race in Las Vegas. Logano drives the Team Penske No. 22 Ford. He had a speed of 186.053 miles an hour. Logano has won three of his past eight Cup races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. William Byron, in the Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet, qualified second with a speed of 185.153.

