Defending Cup champion Golden Knights are going with Logan Thompson in net for Game 1 in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Logan Thompson will be in net for the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of their opening-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars. It will be the postseason debut for the 27-year-old Thompson, who has a .926 save percentage and 2.14 goals-against-average in his last 11 games. He starts over Adin Hill, who had a 1.99 GAA and two shutouts over Dallas in the six-game Western Conference Final last year. But he has struggled this season with injuries and inconsistent play. Mark Stone will play after missing 26 games since he lacerated his spleen. So will forward William Carrier after 11 games missed with an upper-body injury.

