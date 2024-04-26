Defending champs Alcaraz and Sabalenka win opening matches at Madrid Open

MADRID (AP) — Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has showed no sign of a nagging arm injury while easing to victory in his opening match at the Madrid Open. The third-ranked Alcaraz brushed aside Alexander Shevchenko 6-2, 6-1 on the outdoor clay inside the Caja Magica on Friday. Alcaraz was coming off a right arm injury that kept him from playing in Monte Carlo and Barcelona. He doubted this week he would play in Spain’s capital. Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka had a tougher opening match as she needed three seats to beat Magda Linette.

