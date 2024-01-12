Defending champions Guignard and Fabbri take the lead in ice dance at European figure skating champs

KAUNAS, Lithuania (AP) — Defending champions Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri have closed in on retaining their ice dance title at the European figure skating championships by taking first place in the rhythm dance. The Italian pair scored 86.80 points to take a lead of 1.60 over Britain’s Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson ahead of Saturday’s free dance. Third place is held by Lithuania’s Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevicius on 80.73. The American-born Reed has skated for Lithuania since 2017. The free skate in the men’s competitions is later Friday.

