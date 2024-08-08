Defending champion US women’s volleyball team beats Brazil in semifinal thriller at Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Karch Kiraly’s reigning Olympic champion U.S. women’s volleyball team will get its shot at a repeat gold medal. And it took every extra hustle play by every American on the floor against the mighty Brazilians. As Brazil’s fans waved flags, chanted and sang from every corner of South Paris Arena, the U.S. women outdueled their fellow world powerhouse to win a five-set thriller in a compelling rematch of their Tokyo final won in straight sets by the U.S.

