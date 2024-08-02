PARIS (AP) — Dearica Hamby made a layup with four seconds remaining to lift the defending champion U.S. to a 14-13 win over France in women’s 3×3 basketball at the Paris Olympics. The victory is the second straight for the U.S. after the team dropped its first three games in pool play. Hamby says, “We needed some confidence.”

