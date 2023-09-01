Defending champion Spain and Serbia lose at the World Cup. Germany and the United States roll

Defending champion Spain and Serbia were upset in second-round play at the Basketball World Cup. They will need to win games on Sunday to have a chance of making the last eight. Latvia defeated Spain 74-69. The Spanish were outscored 27-11 in the final quarter. Italy defeated Serbia 78-76 as Simone Fontecchio scored 30 points and added seven rebounds. Serbia hit only 7 of 31 from 3-point range and top scorer Bogdan Bogdanovic was only 1 of 13 for distance.

