Defending champion South Carolina women to host UConn on Feb. 16

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Defending national champion South Carolina will host powerhouse UConn on Feb. 16 in a game that figures to be one of the highlights of the women’s college basketball season. The Gamecocks went 38-0 last season and became the first undefeated champion since UConn in 2016. The Huskies reached the Final Four before falling to Iowa in the national semifinals. South Carolina and coach Dawn Staley return four starters and expect an increased role from dynamic guard MiLaysia Fulwiley. UConn returns fifth-year star Paige Bueckers and has added the nation’s No. 1 recruit in Sarah Strong.

