Defending champion South Carolina to open season in Las Vegas against Michigan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — It will be another splashy opening for defending national champion South Carolina. The Gamecocks start next season in Las Vegas against Michigan. A year ago, South Carolina started their undefeated, title-winning season by beating Notre Dame in Paris. It will be the first time the Gamecocks have played the Wolverines since 1995. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said she was excited to open the year in another great destination.

