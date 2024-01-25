Defending champion Sabalenka beats US Open winner Gauff to reach Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka avenged a U.S. Open final loss to Coco Gauff and became the first woman since Serena Williams to reach back-to-back finals at the Australian Open.

Sabalenka attacked Gauff’s serve throughout a 7-6 (2), 6-4 semifinal win on Thursday night.

She will meet Zheng Qinwen or Dayana Yastremska in Saturday’s championship decider.

Sabalenka is on a 13-match roll at Melbourne Park, where she made her Grand Slam breakthrough last year. Serena Williams reached consecutive finals here in 2016 and ’17.

