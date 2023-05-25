Defending champion Ruud ousted by Jarry in Geneva Open quarterfinals

GENEVA (AP) — Casper Ruud’s run at a third straight Geneva Open title ended in a 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5 loss to Nicolás Jarry in the quarterfinals. The top-seeded Ruud had his serve broken at 5-5 after the 54th-ranked Chilean fired two powerful forehand winners. Jarry took his second match-point chance with an overhead winner. Jarry earned a rematch in Friday’s semifinals of the 2019 Geneva final he lost to Alexander Zverev. Zverev’s quarterfinals opponent Wu Yibing of China retired with an injury in the first set. Second-seeded Taylor Fritz and fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov will meet in the other semifinal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.