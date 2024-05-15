Defending champion Rose Zhang is the focus on the LPGA Tour after snapping Nelly Korda’s streak

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
Rose Zhang reacts after making birdie on the 18th hole to win the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup golf tournament, Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Clifton, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — For a week, Rose Zhang is the center of attention as the LPGA Tour readies to play the Mizuho Americas Open in the shadow of New York City. A two-time NCAA champion, Zhang ended Nelly Korda’s record-tying run of five straight tournament wins last week by capturing the Cognizant Founders Cup in Clifton, New Jersey. Not only is Zhang coming off a big win, the 20-year-old is the defending champion in this event at Liberty National. She won it in her professional debut, beating Jennifer Kupcho in a playoff. Korda is still the favorite to win.

