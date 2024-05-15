Defending champion Rose Zhang is the focus on the LPGA Tour after snapping Nelly Korda’s streak

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — For a week, Rose Zhang is the center of attention as the LPGA Tour readies to play the Mizuho Americas Open in the shadow of New York City. A two-time NCAA champion, Zhang ended Nelly Korda’s record-tying run of five straight tournament wins last week by capturing the Cognizant Founders Cup in Clifton, New Jersey. Not only is Zhang coming off a big win, the 20-year-old is the defending champion in this event at Liberty National. She won it in her professional debut, beating Jennifer Kupcho in a playoff. Korda is still the favorite to win.

