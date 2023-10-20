Defending champion Otaegui shares 3-way lead at Andalucia Masters after 2nd round

SAN ROQUE, Spain (AP) — Defending champion Adrián Otaegui is in a three-way tie for the halfway lead at the Andalucia Masters after shooting 3-under 69 in the second round. The Spaniard is level with Louis de Jager of South Africa and Jeong weon Ko of France at 9-under 135 going into the weekend. Otaegui has not made a single bogey over the first 36 holes. He won the tournament by six shots a year ago. Daniel Hillier is one shot back, followed by a six more players on 7 under.

