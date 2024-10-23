Defending champion Novak Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Paris Masters. The 37-year-old Djokovic played at the Six Kings Slam exhibition last week and organizers did not give a reason for his withdrawal. Djokovic has won a record seven titles at the Paris indoor tournament. His decision not to play could jeopardize his chances to qualify for the year-end ATP Finals featuring the top eight players in the race.

