Defending champion Norrie out of Rio Open, Argentinians Báez and Navone to play final

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Defending champion Cameron Norrie has been bundled out of the Rio Open with a shock straight sets defeat to qualifier Mariano Navone. The 22-year-old Argentine beat the second-seeded British player 6-4, 6-2 to advance to his first tour-level final where he will play compatriot Sebastián Báez. Norrie didn’t offer much resistance to the 113th-ranked Navone despite having become the favorite to win the clay-court tournament again after Carlos Alcaraz, Stan Wawrinka and Nicolás Jarry were all earlier beaten or retired injured. In the earlier semifinal, fifth-seeded Báez topped his Argentine compatriot Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-0 to advance to his fifth and biggest tour-level final.

