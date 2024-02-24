Defending champion Norrie beats Seyboth Wild to reach the Rio Open semifinals

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Defending champion Cameron Norrie has defeated Brazil’s Thiago Seyboth Wild to reach the semifinals of the Rio Open. The British player won 6-1, 3-6, 6-2. Second-seeded Norrie will take on either Brazil’s teenage sensation João Fonseca or Argentina’s Mariano Navone on Saturday. No. 23-ranked Norrie became the favorite to win the clay court tournament again after Carlos Alcaraz, Stan Wawrinka and Nicolás Jarry were all earlier beaten or retired injured.

