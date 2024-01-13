Defending champion Napoli scores in stoppage time for a 2-1 win over Salernitana in regional derby

ROME (AP) — Defending Serie A champion Napoli scored in stoppage time for a 2-1 win over Salernitana in a regional derby to end a four-match winless streak. Defender Amir Rrahmani found the target six minutes into added time after Salernitana goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa collided with a teammate. Napoli moved up to sixth place and two points below the Champions League spots with all of the teams ahead still to play this weekend. Serie A leader Inter Milan was visiting neighboring Monza later Saturday. Genoa and Torino drew 0-0.

