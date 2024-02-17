Defending champion Napoli needs a late equalizer to secure a 1-1 draw with Genoa in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Defending champion Napoli needed a late equalizer from Cyril Ngonge to rescue a 1-1 draw at home with Genoa in Serie A ahead of a Champions League match against Barcelona. The draw ended a two-match losing streak for Napoli but the Partenopei extended their winless streak to five matches across all competitions. Morten Frendrup scored for Genoa shortly after the break. Napoli is ninth and Genoa is 12th. Second-place Juventus was visiting relegation-threatened Hellas Verona and Atalanta was playing Sassuolo later.

