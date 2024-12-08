Defending champion Marco Odermatt grabs first win of World Cup season, super-G at Beaver Creek

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Swiss star Marco Odermatt won his first World Cup race of the season with a spectacular finish in the super-G at Beaver Creek. The three-time defending World Cup overall champion was behind by eight-hundredths of a second at the final check point but erased that in the last 18 seconds to beat Cyprien Sarrazin of France by 18-hundredths of a second. Odermatt completed the Birds of Prey course in 1-minute, 9.41 seconds. Austrian Lukas Feurstein was third in 1:09.88 for his first podium. Odermatt, who has won 38 World Cup races, earned his first World Cup victory almost exactly four years ago at Beaver Creek.

