Defending-champion LSU stays alive with 8-4 victory over North Carolina at Chapel Hill Regional

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Josh Pearson and Hayden Travinski hit home runs, Steven Milam had a two-run single in a four-run fourth inning and defending-champion LSU beat No. 4 national seed North Carolina 8-4 at the Chapel Hill Regional. LSU (43-22) forced a Monday rematch with North Carolina (44-14) for the regional title and a berth in the super regionals. The Tar Heels knocked the Tigers into the losers’ bracket with a 6-2 victory on Saturday.

