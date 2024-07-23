Defending champion Liberty is the favorite to win Conference USA in the preseason media poll

DALLAS (AP) — Liberty is favored to repeat as Conference USA champion, with Western Kentucky and Jacksonville State picked behind the Flames in a poll of media members who cover the league. The Flames received 18 of 20 first-place votes and return 15 starters from the team that finished 13-1. WKU received the two remaining first-place votes and is projected to meet Liberty in the conference championship game. Jacksonville State was 9-4 in its first season in the conference. Completing the predicted order of finish are Middle Tennessee State, New Mexico State, Sam Houston State, Louisiana Tech, Florida International, UTEP and Kennesaw State.

