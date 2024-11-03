Defending champion Leverkusen to face Bayern in third round of German Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Defending champion Bayer Leverkusen will play at Bayern Munich in the third round of the German Cup, while Sunday’s draw has also pitted Leipzig against Eintracht Frankfurt. The other third-round matches are Cologne vs. Hertha Berlin, Arminia Bielefeld vs. Freiburg, Werder Bremen vs. Darmstadt, Karlsruher SC vs. Augsburg, Jahn Regensburg vs. Stuttgart, and Wolfsburg vs. Hoffenheim.

