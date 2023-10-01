Defending champion Leipzig to play Wolfsburg in 2nd round of German Cup. Bayern faces Saarbrücken

BERLIN (AP) — Two-time defending champion Leipzig has been drawn at Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich must face third-division team Saarbrücken away in the second round of the German Cup. Borussia Dortmund faces Bundesliga rival Hoffenheim after getting a home draw. Union Berlin has a tough task at in-form Stuttgart. Stuttgart is second in the Bundesliga after six rounds. League leader Leverkusen was drawn at second-division side Sandhausen. The games are due to be played Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

