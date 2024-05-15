Defending champion Koepka looks to deliver more PGA punishment on ‘big boy’ course at Valhalla

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brooks Koepka called them “punishment workouts” — the heavy menu of running and lifting weights that sap the color from his face, put him on the verge of throwing up, and leave him dreaming of ways to avoid that kind of torture in the future. Those came not long after Koepka finished 45th at the Masters. Five weeks later, he’s at Valhalla, looking to defend his title at the PGA Championship. He has won this tournament three times on similar monster layouts — a reality that makes him the third favorite this week and would seem to point at a lesser chance of similar workouts in the near future.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.